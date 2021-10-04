ARTICLE

Turkey: VAT Rate In Secondhand Mobile Phones Has Been Set As 1%

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Within the scope of "By-law Regarding Sale of Renewed Products"; secondhand mobile phones, which have data, voice, and short message traffic for at least 1 year, VAT will be calculated as 1% with the precondition of being renewed and certificated by renovation centers and authorized dealers.

Taxes incurred by the taxpayers due to the goods delivered within the scope of this order are not included in the return account of the transactions subject to the discounted rate.

Presidential Decree No. 4517 has been published on the Official Gazette numbered 31614 and dated 30.09.2021.

As indicated in the By-law Annex 1 "LIST OF PRODUCTS THAT CAN BE SOLD BY BEING RENEWED" is as follows;

Mobile Phones Tablets

You can reach the Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.