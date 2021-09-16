Turkey:
State Council Decision About The Notice Taxation
16 September 2021
CottGroup
State Council Tax Cases Court has published a decision (E: 2020/17, K: 2021/2) regarding the
taxation of the notice payments.
Per the published decision, the notice payments paid under
mutual agreements before March 27, 2018 would be deemed as wage per
Article 61 of Income Tax Law No. 193. Accordingly, the notice
payments would be subject to taxation.
You can reach the relevant decision via the link (In Turkish.)
