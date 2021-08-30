ARTICLE

Turkey: Application And First Installment Periods Extended For Structuring And Tax Base Increase No. 7326

With the Official Gazette numbered 31506 and dated 09.06.2021, Law No. 7326 regarding the Tax Amnesty and Tax Reconstruction has come into force.

With Presidential Decision No. 4420 published in the Official Gazette numbered 31581 and dated 27.08.2021, the application deadline and the first installment deadline under Law No. 7326 regarding the Tax Amnesty and Tax Reconstruction have been extended one month.

Based on that Presidential Decision, to benefit from that tax amnesty and reconstruction statements, the applications would need to be made until 30.09.2021. And the first installment payments would need to be made until 01.11.2021 (31.10.2021 is the weekend.)

The applications can be made via the below ways:

All tax offices

On the online portal www.gib.gov.tr

On the e-government webpage www.turkiye.gov.tr

