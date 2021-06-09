Social Security Institution has published a General Letter regarding the Remote Workdays and stated that if there are any remote workdays during a month, these days should be declared separately in the merged Monthly Tax and Social Security Premium declaration.

SSI also states that the related update has been made per the recently published Remote Work Regulation and for this purpose, a new column/area regarding the remote workdays added to the format of the Merged Tax and Social Security Premium Declaration Form.

Accordingly, the remote workdays of employees should be tracked by employers for the new declaration format.