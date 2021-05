ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Tax Bites - April 2021 Reynolds Porter Chamberlain Welcome to the latest edition of RPC's Tax Bites - providing monthly bite-sized updates from the tax world.

What Does The VAT Reverse Charge Mean For You? Goodman Derrick LLP The domestic reverse charge comes into effect on 1 March – here's what you need to do.

Trust Me – It Was A Mistake! Latest Guidance On Mistake In Trusts Law Walkers Earlier this year, the Jersey Royal Court handed down its decision in In the Matter of the Noor Trust.

New Rate Of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) For Non-UK Residents Katten Muchin Rosenman Following on from the announcement in the 2018 Budget, from 1 April 2021 non-UK resident purchasers of residential property in England and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new higher rate...

Adoption Of The New Mandatory Automatic Exchange Of Information Rules For Digital Platforms "DAC7" ATOZ Tax Advisers On 22 March 2021, the EU Council adopted a new Directive, so-called DAC7, which strengthens administrative cooperation to include sales through digital platforms.