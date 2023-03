ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

Facebook's 'Meta' Transformation And The Complexity Of Rebranding Dennemeyer Group One imagines that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to focus on the big picture above all.

"Beauty For All" Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Slovak Advertising Standards Council assessed the complaint against the advertisement of a big cosmetic chain Douglas, in which a woman kissed her girlfriend in the street after she had received from her a perfume ...

The EU Digital Service Act Has Entered Into Force Vinge The EU Digital Service Act (DSA), Regulation 2022/2065, entered into force on 16 November.

CSSF: Marketing Of Foreign UCIs Other Than The Closed-ended Type To Retail Investors In Luxembourg Ogier On 23 December 2020, the Luxembourg financial sector supervisory authority (the CSSF) published the Regulation N° 20-10 laying down the implementing measures of Article 100(1)

Advertising Against Food Quotas Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Czech Confederation of Commerce and Tourism (CCCT) has recently launched a campaign fighting the proposed amendment to the Food Act, introducing mandatory food quotas...