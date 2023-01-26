Recent Developments

The Draft Omnibus Law on Changes to Various Laws ("Amendment Law") has been under discussion before the Turkish Grand General Assembly (TGGA) for a while. On Thursday, 13 October 2022, the TGGA adopted the Amendment Law. You may access the adopted text of the Amendment Law here (in Turkish).

