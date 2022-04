ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

Facebook's 'Meta' Transformation And The Complexity Of Rebranding Dennemeyer Group One imagines that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to focus on the big picture above all.

Since 1, January 2022 Information Source "Registry Of Advertisers" Will Start Working GRATA International Since 1, February 2022 providing services of distribution of advertisement by an advertiser who is not included to the Registry is gonna be banned and considered illegal.

What Does 'Skinny Orange' Mean? Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) What ingredients do you think are in the product below on the left? No, don't keep reading, I really want your opinion. Go on.

Overview Of 5G Auctions In Kinstellar Jurisdictions Kinstellar The introduction of 5G networks has opened a wide range of new possibilities in a variety of sectors (including manufacturing, health, energy, automotive, media and entertainment).

"Beauty For All" Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Slovak Advertising Standards Council assessed the complaint against the advertisement of a big cosmetic chain Douglas, in which a woman kissed her girlfriend in the street after she had received from her a perfume ...