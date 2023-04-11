Turkey, a rapidly growing economy and strategic gateway between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, offers significant opportunities for businesses looking to expand their reach. One of Turkey's most attractive aspects is its free zones, which provide numerous advantages for foreign investors. This comprehensive guide aims to provide all the necessary information on free zone company formation in Turkey, helping you to seize this valuable opportunity and outrank your competitors.

What is a Free Zone Company in Turkey?

A free zone company is an enterprise established within the designated free zones in Turkey. These zones are specially regulated areas designed to promote exports, attract foreign investment, and support economic development. Companies operating in these zones benefit from various incentives and exemptions, including reduced taxes, simplified customs procedures, etc.

Why Choose a Free Zone Company in Turkey?

Tax Advantages: Free zone companies enjoy significant tax exemptions and incentives, such as a 100% exemption from corporate income tax, customs duties, and VAT for goods and services exported from the free zones.

Simplified Customs Procedures: Companies within free zones are exempt from many bureaucratic customs processes, making importing and exporting goods and raw materials more straightforward and efficient.

Access to a Skilled Workforce: Turkey boasts a young and well-educated workforce, which can contribute significantly to your company's success.

Strategic Location: Turkey's location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East makes it an ideal base for businesses targeting these regions.

Competitive Operating Costs: Turkey offers competitive labor, utilities, and infrastructure costs, which can help companies minimize their operational expenses.

Types of Companies in Turkish Free Zones

When establishing a free zone company in Turkey, it is essential to consider the different types of companies you can create. Here is an overview of the available company types:

Limited Liability Company (LLC): This is the most common type of company established in Turkish free zones. An LLC requires at least one shareholder and one director, and the liability of the shareholders is limited to their respective shares in the company's capital.

Joint-Stock Company (JSC): A JSC is another popular choice for foreign investors in Turkey. It requires a minimum of one shareholder and one director, with the liability of the shareholders limited to their respective shares in the company's capital. JSCs are suitable for larger investments and can issue various types of shares.

Branch Office: Foreign companies can establish a branch office in a Turkish free zone. The branch office operates as an extension of the parent company and is subject to the same regulations as the parent company.

Liaison Office: A liaison office is an option for foreign companies looking to explore business opportunities in Turkey without engaging in commercial activities. Liaison offices cannot generate income and only conduct market research and promotional activities.

Sole Proprietorship: Sole proprietorships are businesses owned and operated by a single individual. This type of company is rare in Turkish free zones due to the higher risk involved, as the owner has unlimited liability for the company's debts.

Steps to Free Zone Company Formation in Turkey

Choose The Right Free Zone: Turkey has several free zones, each with unique benefits and focus industries. Research and select the most suitable free zone for your business based on your needs and target market.

Obtain Preliminary Approval: Apply for preliminary approval from the Free Zones Directorate by submitting a business plan, including information about your proposed company's activities, investments, and employment.

Register the Company in Turkey: Once you receive preliminary approval, establish your company in Turkey by registering it with the relevant Trade Registry Office. Prepare and submit the necessary documentation, such as articles of association, power of attorney, and proof of capital.

Obtain Required Licenses and Permits: Depending on your business activities, you may need additional licenses or permits. Apply for these with the appropriate authorities.

Open a Bank Account: Open a bank account in Turkey for your free zone company to manage its financial transactions.

Lease or Purchase Land and Facilities: Secure land or facilities within the selected free zone to set up your operations.

Commence Operations: Once you have completed all the required steps, your free zone company is ready to begin its operations.

Requirements and Restrictions For Free Zone Companies in Turkey

Minimum Capital: The minimum capital required for a free zone company in Turkey varies depending on the chosen free zone and the nature of the business. Consult the specific free zone authority for details.

Foreign Ownership: There are no restrictions on foreign ownership in Turkish free zones, allowing 100% foreign ownership of companies.

Employment: A minimum number of Turkish employees may be required, depending on the free zone and the business activities. Additionally, obtaining work permits for foreign employees in Turkey is often easier within free zones.

Business Activities: Free zone companies are generally limited to specific activities, such as manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, research and development, and trading. Ensure that your proposed activities align with the regulations of the selected free zone.

Reporting and Auditing: Free zone companies must maintain proper financial records and undergo annual audits by independent auditors. Additionally, companies may be required to submit periodic reports to the Free Zones Directorate.

Environmental Regulations: Companies operating in free zones must comply with the environmental regulations established by the Turkish government and the free zone authority.

Key Free Zones in Turkey

Turkey has numerous free zones, each with unique benefits and focus industries. Some of the prominent free zones include:

Istanbul Ataturk Airport Free Zone: Established in 1990, this free zone is strategically located near Istanbul Ataturk Airport, making it ideal for companies in the logistics, warehousing, and e-commerce sectors.

Mersin Free Zone: The Mersin Free Zone is situated in the Mediterranean region, near the Port of Mersin. It focuses on the automotive, textiles, chemicals, and electronics industries.

Antalya Free Zone: This free zone is located in the Antalya region, a popular tourist destination. It primarily caters to businesses in the yachting and marine industries, offering specialized facilities and services for yacht construction, repair, and maintenance.

Aegean Free Zone: The Aegean Free Zone, situated in the Izmir region, is designed to promote high-tech industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and medical equipment manufacturing.

Bursa Free Zone: Established in 2001, the Bursa Free Zone focuses on industries like automotive, textiles, machinery, and food processing. It is strategically located near the Port of Gemlik, providing easy access to international markets.

Additional Tips For Successful Free Zone Company Formation in Turkey

Hire a Local Consultant: Navigating the complex legal, and regulatory requirements of setting up a free zone company in Turkey can be challenging. It is advisable to engage the services of a local consultant with experience in free zone company formation to guide you through the process.

Develop a Comprehensive Business Plan: A well-crafted business plan is essential for obtaining preliminary approval from the Free Zones Directorate. Ensure that your business plan clearly outlines your proposed company's activities, investments, and employment, as well as demonstrating the potential for growth and economic contribution.

Establish a Strong Local Network: Building a strong network of local partners, suppliers, and clients is crucial for the success of your free zone company in Turkey. Attend industry events, conferences, and trade shows to forge valuable connections and stay informed about market trends and developments.

FAQs About Free Zone Company Formation in Turkey

In this section, we'll talk about the frequently asked questions about free zone companies in Turkey.

How long does it take to set up a free zone company in Turkey?

The time it takes to set up a free zone company in Turkey depends on the chosen free zone, the complexity of your business activities, and the efficiency of the authorities in processing your applications. Generally, it may take between 4 to 8 weeks to complete the entire process.

Can I transfer profits earned by my free zone company to my home country?

Yes, there are no restrictions on transferring profits earned by your free zone company to your home country. However, you may need to comply with local regulations and tax requirements in both Turkey and your home country.

Are there any restrictions on the nationality of shareholders and directors of a free zone company in Turkey?

No, there are no restrictions on the nationality of shareholders and directors of a free zone company in Turkey. Foreign investors can fully own and manage their companies in the free zones.

Can a free zone company in Turkey trade with the local market?

Yes, a free zone company can trade with the local market. However, goods imported into the local market from the free zones are subject to customs duties and taxes.

Can a free zone company in Turkey benefit from Double Taxation Treaties?

Turkey has signed Double Taxation Treaties with numerous countries to prevent double taxation of income earned in Turkey. Free zone companies may benefit from these treaties, provided they meet the eligibility criteria established by the relevant treaty.

Conclusion

Turkey's free zones offer unique opportunities for businesses looking to expand their operations in a strategic location with numerous benefits. By understanding the requirements and processes involved in free zone company formation in Turkey, you can capitalize on these advantages and set your company up for success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.