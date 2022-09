ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

ESG Regulatory Developments: What's Happening And What To Do MJ Hudson While 2022 threatened to become another lost year in the fight against climate change, it has turned out to be the most consequential year so far, in terms of US ESG regulatory developments.

Liability Of Directors For Debts Of The Company In India And The Czech Republic LexCounsel Law Offices Under common law rules and equitable principles, director's duties are largely derived from the law of agency and trusts. Under the law of agency, duties of skill, care and diligence are imposed...

Key Provisions Of The British Virgin Islands Business Companies (Amendment) Act And British Virgin Islands Business Companies (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 Carey Olsen In 2016, the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 introduced a requirement for all BVI companies to file the names of directors with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs...

Mind The IR35 Gap: Corporate Dealmakers Need To Get Vigilant Osborne Clarke Companies seeking investment or sale should review IR35 processes and revisit checklists as HMRC ramps up its new regime...

Trading In Cyprus. Easy? Complicated? CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd Consequently all other businesses can commence trading just by complying with the local tax and vat laws which are easy to meet. Simply contact a regulated audit and assurance firm...