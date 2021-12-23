ARTICLE

New regulations have been introduced in relation to joint-stock companies with bearer shares according to the Law on Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction numbered 7262.

Pursuant to these regulations, bearer share certificate holders are obliged to apply to the joint stock company, which they are a shareholder of, with their share certificates until 31.12.2021.

Otherwise, these shareholders will not be able to use their shareholding rights arising from the Turkish Commercial Code numbered 6102 ("Law") and administrative fines shall be imposed on the relevant persons within the scope of the Law.

