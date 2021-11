ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

High Court Refuses To Incorporate "Cunningly Concealed" Terms And Conditions Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP In Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd [2021] EWHC 2619 (Comm) the High Court in England held that a supplier's standard terms and conditions are incorporated into a contract by reference if the contract provides that, ...

In The Matter Of The Piedmont Trust & Riviera Trust: The Role Of Protectors In Trustee Decision Making Process And The Significance Of Letters Of Wishes Ogier Both trusts were created at the instigation of the father of three adult children, and were settled by relatives of the family.

Directors Of A Company And Their Duties Nazali Directors are the people who officially manage the daily operations of the company in the United Kingdom.

Liability Of Directors For Debts Of The Company In India And The Czech Republic LexCounsel Law Offices Under common law rules and equitable principles, director's duties are largely derived from the law of agency and trusts. Under the law of agency, duties of skill, care and diligence are imposed...

Setting Up A Business In The UK Nazali In this article, the different types of businesses will be discussed as well as the benefits of having one of the three popular business types in the UK.