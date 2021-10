ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

The Modern Slavery (Amendments) Bill June 2021 Albert Goodman The Modern Slavery (Amendments) Bill June 2021 sets out changes to the MODERN SLAVERY ACT 2015 which first came in to force in October 2015.

Definitions Of "Benefit" - Jersey's Royal Court Offers Useful Guidance On Trusts And Non-Financial Benefits Walkers In the matter of the May Trust [2021] JRC 137 concerned an application by the Jersey Trustee of the May Trust ("the Trust") to the Royal Court of Jersey, seeking its approval and/or sanction of the Trustee's

LLP: Employee Or Member? Berg Kaprow Lewis Although we are all familiar with the adjective ‘self-employed', it is a logically nonsensical term: you cannot as a matter of law enter into a contract of service with yourself so as to become your own employee.

ESG In Focus: Risk Management – Part 1 Of 4 AlixPartners What are a company's responsibilities to society as a whole?

Registration Of Overseas Entities Withers LLP The publication of the ‘Pandora Papers' has led to an increased focus on the transparency of the ownership of land in the UK and calls for the ‘Registration of Overseas Entities Bill'...