9. Boğaziçi Siber Güvenlik ve KVKK Kariyer Zirvesi'nde yönetici ortaklarımızdan Avukat Selen Ibrahimoglu Gures "Uzaktan Çalışmada Hukuki Süreçler" konusunu anlattı. 

Konuşmayı bu linkten izleyebilirsiniz.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.