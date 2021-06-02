Turkey:
Uzaktan Çalışmada Hukuki Süreçler
02 June 2021
Ozbek Attorney Partnership
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
9. Boğaziçi Siber Güvenlik ve KVKK Kariyer
Zirvesi'nde yönetici ortaklarımızdan
Avukat Selen Ibrahimoglu Gures "Uzaktan
Çalışmada Hukuki Süreçler"
konusunu anlattı.
Konuşmayı bu linkten izleyebilirsiniz.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey
IP Register On Blockchain
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
The European Union Intellectual Property Office has launched the first ever European Blockchain platform to better serve intellectual property offices and their users.
What Is A Crypto-Wallet?
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
If you were to ask how funds are transferred in blockchains, the reply would be through wallets. But how do these wallets work and what does the term technically mean?