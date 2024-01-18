Increase in Monetary Threshold of Initial Public Offerings 2024 for Turkey is newly declared by Capital Markets Board of Turkey (Hereinafter as the Board). The Board changed the financial criteria for initial public offerings.

Introduction

The development and enforcement of an overarching core principles is necessary for better integrated and consolidated capital markets. It is also essential to attract investments for Turkey. Monetary threshold for initial public offerings is an important aspect for consideration.

What is the main Supreme Authority for Capital Markets in Turkey?

The Capital Markets Board of Turkey is the main regulatory and supervisory authority for the field. The Board are granted following mandates:

enhancement of investor protection,

adoption the norms of the international capital markets,

promotion and enhancement of the effectiveness of both the supply and the demand side of the markets,

promotion of transparency and fairness in the capital markets,



facilitation of modernisation of the market structure,

enhancement of the infrastructure of the capital markets.

Increase in Monetary Threshold of Initial Public Offerings 2024 for Turkey

What is the legal alert on increase in monetary threshold of initial public offerings 2024 for Turkey?

A new decision dated December 29, 2023 has been published in the Capital Markets Board Bulletin (2023/82). Monetary thresholds have been revised by the Board for initial public offerings.

In accordance with the decision, the minimum amount for the registered capital system cannot be lower than TRY 100.000.000.

What is more, for companies whose shares will be offered to the public for the first time, the total assets cannot be lower than TRY 1.500.000.000. In terms of net sales revenue, it cannot be lower than TRY 750.000.000 in its 2023 year-end financial statement.

What is the monetary threshold for initial public offerings?

Monetary threshold is meant to meet minimum criteria in order to be able to go public for corporations. National authorities are granted wide margin of appreciation to interfere with changing the standards and conditions for initial public offerings.

What is capital markets consultancy?

The main purpose of Capital Markets Law is to regulate and control the secure, fair and orderly functioning of the capital markets and to protect the rights and benefits of the investors in Turkey. Changing capital markets remains a global challenge for every single country. The Turkish capital market legal regime is far beyond simple and thus requires an effective capital markets consultation. Capital markets consultancy will pave the way for success rate of your capital investments.

What Is the Role of Pi Legal Consultancy for capital markets consultancy?

Conclusion

In the final analysis, it is worth re-emphasizing that Turkey has been regarded as one of the most attractive investment-friendly regions across the globe. Investors should bear in mind all regulatory changes about Turkey. The Turkish Capital Markets Board made a recent change in initial public offerings 2024 for Turkey. In short, this change will have a challenging influence upon initial public offerings 2024 and going public for Turkey.

