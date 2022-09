ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

‘Sir, You Have Committed Market Abuse' Brown Rudnick LLP The Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") has fined Sir Christopher Gent £80,000 for unlawfully disclosing inside information. In his capacity as chair of ConvaTec Group Plc ("ConvaTec")...

How To Minimise Risk Under The Bribery Act 2010 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP The UK Bribery Act 2010 came into force more than a decade ago, with the aim of strengthening regulation in the fight against corporate crime.

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update: A Fund Manager's Guide To SFDR Level 2 William Fry After several delays, final delegated measures underpinning the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) were published on 25 July 2022 with an effective date of 1 January 2023.

How Establishing An ESG Strategy Helps Businesses Raise Finance Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP There has been a cultural shift in society as more and more individuals commit to leading sustainable lives. Those individuals – whether as consumers, employees or other stakeholders...

Is The `Age Of The Securitisation Of Everything` In Europe Coming To An End? iMaps Capital Markets Group The European Union is making progress in updating and clarifying rules under the Alternative Investments Fund Manager Directive AIFMD. ESMA recently published their review.