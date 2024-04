ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

What Became Of Forever? The Rule Against Perpetuities' Last Stand In Jersey Walkers Despite the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984 ("Trusts Law") expressly providing against the rule against perpetuities currently applying in Jersey...

UK Legal Update - Spring 2024 Travers Smith LLP Our round-up of recent and forthcoming developments in UK law and practice for our international stakeholders.

Denial In The Nile: Intention And Contract Formation Gatehouse Chambers The Court of Appeal in SMIT Salvage BV v Luster Maritime SA [2024] EWCA Civ 260 has dismissed an appeal against the High Court's decision that no contract was agreed for the remuneration...

New Power For Companies House To Impose Civil Penalties In Force From 2 May 2024 Herbert Smith Freehills With effect from 2 May 2024, Companies House will have the power to impose civil financial penalties for most offences under the Companies Act 2006...

Guide To Companies In The Isle Of Man Appleby This guide summarises the key features of Manx Companies under each regime, noting the key differences where relevant.