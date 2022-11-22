The European market for sub-investment grade corporate credit is now well established and has been driven in large part by the ongoing move towards direct lenders as a source of debt financing. The trend shows no sign of slowing down, especially in light of the current economic landscape, the challenging environment for the capital markets as well as legislative changes in domestic insolvency processes and deregulation.

This Guide to Private Credit in Europe includes key issues for consideration in private credit transactions in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, UK and Ukraine, providing both a high-level overview and a more detailed jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.