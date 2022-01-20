SSI e-notification application deadline is January 31, 2022.

The applications can only be made via the e-Government (e-Devlet) portal/webpage, and the hardcopy application would not be accepted by SSI.

Companies/legal entities can apply through the system by choosing the "legal entity" option on the e-Government portal. The related person who applies via the portal would need to be a manager/legal representative of the company per the SSI workplace registration documents.

The employers would need to log in to the E-government portal > SSI e-Notification > new application sections as below:

e-Government > e-Notification > SSI application screen. e-Government SSI e-notification application screen .

. After log in to the e-Government portal, you would need to click NEW APPLICATION .

. On that screen, you would need to click APPLY and complete the e-Notification application process.

e-Government link is as below:

https://www.turkiye.gov.tr/sosyal-guvenlik-sgk-e-tebligat-basvurusu

You can reach the SSI notification via that link (In Turkish.)

You can reach SSI Circular No. 2021/38 via the link (In Turkish.)

For the details about the SSI e-notification, you can review the link.

You can reach the Regulation via the link (In Turkish.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.