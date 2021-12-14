SSI e-notification application deadline has been postponed to 31 Jan 2022.
The applications can only be made via the e-Government (e-Devlet) portal/webpage, and the hardcopy application would not be accepted by SSI.
The employers would need to log in to the E-government portal > SSI e-Notification > new application sections as below:
- e-Government > e-Notification > SSI application screen. e-Government SSI e-notification application screen.
- After log in to the e-Government portal, you would need to click NEW APPLICATION.
- On that screen, you would need to click APPLY and complete the e-Notification application process.
e-Government link is as below:
https://www.turkiye.gov.tr/sosyal-guvenlik-sgk-e-tebligat-basvurusu
Per the SSI Circular No. 2021/38:
Companies/legal entities can apply through the system by choosing the "legal entity" option on the e-Government portal. The related person who applies via the portal would need to be a manager/legal representative of the company per the SSI workplace registration documents.
Real person employers can choose "real person employer/individual employer" sections on the e-Government portal for the application.
SSI would not send any notification for personal processes if the managers/legal representatives of the companies / legal entities or the real person / individual employers do not apply for personal e-Notification address.
You can reach the related SSI notification via that link.(In Turkish.)
You can reach SSI Circular No. 2021/38 via the link (In Turkish.)
For the details about the SSI e-Notification, you can review the link.
You can reach the related Regulation via the link (In Turkish.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.