SSI e-notification application deadline has been postponed to 31 Jan 2022.

The applications can only be made via the e-Government (e-Devlet) portal/webpage, and the hardcopy application would not be accepted by SSI.

The employers would need to log in to the E-government portal > SSI e-Notification > new application sections as below:

e-Government > e-Notification > SSI application screen. e-Government SSI e-notification application screen .

. After log in to the e-Government portal, you would need to click NEW APPLICATION .

. On that screen, you would need to click APPLY and complete the e-Notification application process.

e-Government link is as below: