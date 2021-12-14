SSI e-Notification application screen has been activated.

The applications can only be made via the e-Government (e-Devlet) portal/webpage, and the hardcopy application would not be accepted by SSI.

The employers would need to log in to the E-government portal > SSI e-Notification > new application sections as below:

e-Government > e-Notification > SSI application screen. e-Government SSI e-notification application screen .

. After log in to the e-Government portal, you would need to click NEW APPLICATION .

. On that screen, you would need to click APPLY and complete the e-Notification application process.

e-Government link is as below:

https://www.turkiye.gov.tr/sosyal-guvenlik-sgk-e-tebligat-basvurusu

Per the SSI Circular No. 2021/38:

Companies/legal entities can apply through the system by choosing the "legal entity" option on the e-Government portal. The related person who applies via the portal would need to be a manager/legal representative of the company per the SSI workplace registration documents.

Real person employers can choose "real person employer/individual employer" sections on the e-Government portal for the application.

SSI would not send any notification for personal processes if the managers/legal representatives of the companies / legal entities or the real person / individual employers do not apply for personal e-Notification address.

The deadline for the applications is January 3, 2022. And, if an application is not submitted until that date, there would be administrative sanctions.

You can reach SSI Circular No. 2021/38 via the link (In Turkish.)

For the details about the SSI e-Notification, you can review the link.

You can reach the related Regulation via the link (In Turkish.)

