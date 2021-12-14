In our previous article, it is stated that the requirement of the education level information on the Social Security Institution registration screen has been abolished.
SSI has recently made a change and made the education level information section mandatory again.
Accordingly, it has become mandatory to choose one of the following educational status information to complete the social security registration process:
- Illiterate
- Primary School
- Secondary School
- High School or equivalent
- Higher or Faculty
- Master
- Doctorate
