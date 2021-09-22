Turkey:
Amendment On The SSI Registration Of Foreign Employees
22 September 2021
CottGroup
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Social Security Institution has made an
amendment on the SSI registration portal with regards to the
foreign employees.
Per that amendment;
For the employees who are citizens of the countries that
have no bilateral social security agreement with
Turkey, the code 12 (In Turkish; 12-U.Söz.Olmayan Yab.
Uyrk.Sigortali) would need to be selected for SSI registration.
Otherwise, the SSI registration portal does not allow to complete
the registration.
For the employees who are citizens of the countries that have
bilateral social security agreement with Turkey, the code 0 (In
Turkish; 0-Tüm Sigorta Kollari (Zorunlu)) would need to be
selected for SSI registration.
You can reach the list of the countries that have bilateral
social security agreement with Turkey via the link (In Turkish.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey
10 Changes Transforming Luxembourg's Securitisation Market
Ocorian
Luxembourg is enhancing its appeal as a destination for securitisation transactions by amending its highly successful 2004 Securitisation Law. Head of Capital Markets - Luxembourg, Sandra Bur summarises 10 of the key changes.
ESG Update
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
EU institutions continue to shape the EU regulatory environment in the ESG field. Through the so-called "April Package " published on 21 April 2021, significant progress was made on standard-setting and reporting on sustainability ...
ESG Reporting
Gide Loyrette Nouel
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting has become a major regulatory issue in Europe. Non-financial disclosure is seen as playing a key role in helping the financial sector address climate change and sustainability.