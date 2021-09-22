Social Security Institution has made an amendment on the SSI registration portal with regards to the foreign employees.

Per that amendment;

For the employees who are citizens of the countries that have no bilateral social security agreement with Turkey, the code 12 (In Turkish; 12-U.Söz.Olmayan Yab. Uyrk.Sigortali) would need to be selected for SSI registration. Otherwise, the SSI registration portal does not allow to complete the registration.

For the employees who are citizens of the countries that have bilateral social security agreement with Turkey, the code 0 (In Turkish; 0-Tüm Sigorta Kollari (Zorunlu)) would need to be selected for SSI registration.

You can reach the list of the countries that have bilateral social security agreement with Turkey via the link (In Turkish.)

