Turkey: Force Majeure Declared For The Places Affected By The Fire

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance has declared a force majeure for the places affected by the fire.

The announcement by the Revenue Administration could be summarized as below.

Force majeure has been declared for the below places due to the fires started on 28.07.2021:

Osmaniye providence Kadirli and central districts, Antalya providence Akseki, Alanya, Gazipaşa, Gündoğmuş, Manavgat and İbradı districts, Mersin providence Aydıncık and Silifke districts; Adana providence Aladağ, İmamoğlu, Karaisalı and Kozan districts, Muğla providence Bodrum, Köyceğiz, Marmaris, Milas, Seydikemer and Kavaklıdere disctricts.

Based on that, for the taxpayers within these regions, the force majeure period has been accepted as from the start date of fire until 01.11.2021 (included.)

During this period, the declaration submission deadlines, the payment deadlines, and the second instalment of the motor vehicles taxes have been extended.

The declaration submission deadlines have been extended to 16.11.2021, and the payment deadlines have been extended to 30.11.2021.

The second temporary corporate tax return that the deadline falls into the force majeure period would not be submitted.

The outstanding tax debts can be paid within 24 instalments upon an application until 16.12.2021 for the taxpayers within these regions.

The detailed info can be obtained from the relevant tax offices.

You can reach the announcement of the Revenue Administration via the link. (In Turkish)

