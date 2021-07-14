Social Security Institution has published a General Letter regarding the premium deadline extension due to COVID-19.

The below statements have been included on the General Letter as a summary;

On the General Letter numbered 5157380 and dated 02.04.2020, the below decisions were made as below:

The social security premiums accrued during the force major period can be paid within 15 days as of the end date of force major status for the below individuals/institutions:

a) From the date 22.03.2020 until the end of force major date, the individuals who have completed 65 can benefit without an application.

b) The rest of the individuals who can prove their chronic disease/illnesses via a health report can benefit with an application.