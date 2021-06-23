Social Security Institution has published Circular No. 2021/11 to provide details about the employee registration process during the construction license application.

Per the SSI Circular, the related processes have been completed for the employee registration procedures during the application period of construction certifications for the workplaces where automatic registrations are made by governorships, municipalities, and other public and private legal entities, which are authorized to issue licenses.

Accordingly, for the construction license applications by the employers, if the related data of the employees who will work on that construction is provided to the legal Institution which is in charge with license applications and if that Institution transfers these data to the Social Security Institution via the online portal, the registration procedures would be done automatically, and it would be no required to submit an employee hire form again.

However, if the related employee data is not provided to the related license Institutions, the current employee hire declaration procedures would be applicable.

You can reach the SSI Circular No. 2021/11 via the link. (In Turkish)

