The Communiqué on Amendments to the Value Added Tax General Application Communiqué (Serial No: 51) was published in the Official Gazette No. 32529 dated April 27, 2024.

Since the businesses within this scope are, in principle, service businesses, it is explained as a general rule in the communiqué that 10% VAT (20% for alcoholic beverages) will be calculated on the sale of foodstuffs manufactured or procured from outside.

In addition, sales of foodstuffs made by those who provide food and beverage services to their customers in areas where they can be served in areas with tables, seats, counters, etc., although they do not have a business license to open a business or work for food and beverage services, will be subject to a 10% VAT rate within this scope.

The Communiqué will enter into force at the beginning of the month following its publication.

You can access relevant Official Gazette from here (In Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.