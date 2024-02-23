The amendment to the 50th Series General Communiqué on Value Added Tax (VAT) was published in the Official Gazette dated February 10, 2024.

With the amendment:

The threshold for issuing partial VAT withholding invoices has been set at 6,900.00 TRY for the year 2024.

for the year 2024. Certain VAT exemption periods have been extended until December 31, 2028 .

. Services related to public economic institutions and economic state enterprises have been included in the withholding scope.

Changes have been made in the Communiqué text regarding the following regulations introduced by Law No. 7491:

In the deduction of VAT amounts declared under the responsibility, the condition that the VAT amount must have been paid has been implemented. The deadlines for submitting Value Added Tax Returns and for the payment of taxes accrued on these returns, which were extended until the end of the 28th day of the month following the taxation period with the Tax Procedure Law Circular No. VUK-149/2022-12 dated December 22, 2022, have been reorganized for Value Added Tax Returns that must be submitted by those responsible for making tax deductions.

Accordingly, starting from the declarations that must be submitted as of February 1, 2024, by those responsible for making tax deductions, the deadlines for submitting Value Added Tax Returns and for the payment of taxes accrued on these returns have been extended to the end of the 25th day of the month following the relevant taxation period, where they must be submitted by the evening of the 21st day of the month following the taxation period and paid by the evening of the 23rd day of the month in which the declaration is to be submitted.

For the related Official Gazette, you can access here (In Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.