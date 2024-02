ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Government Responds To 2022 Consultation On VAT Treatment Of Fund Management Services Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong On December 14, 2023, in a written statement, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury published HMRC's summary of responses to its technical consultation on the VAT...

Maximizing Business Potential In The EU: The Strategic Advantage Of Cyprus Holding Companies S&A Establishing a holding company in the European Union, particularly in Cyprus, offers a wealth of advantages, grounded in the region's robust legal frameworks and favorable tax regimes.

HMRC Updates Guidance On UK Tax Status Of Non-UK Entities And US LLCs Post Anson Proskauer Rose LLP On 6 December, HMRC updated the section in its International Manual discussing the UK tax characterisation of overseas entities, and of Delaware (and other US) limited liability companies...

The Commissioner For Tax And Customs Updates Notional Interest Deduction Guidelines WH Partners The Commissioner for Tax and Customs (‘CfTC') has released on 20 December 2023 updated guidelines (Version 1.1) in relation to the Notional Interest Deduction (‘NID').

Cyprus Slashes Defense Tax On Passive Interest Income Eurofast Cyprus has recently unveiled significant tax policy adjustments that directly impact various income streams. One notable change includes the reduction of the Special Defense...