30 Aralık 2023 tarihli ve 32415 (2. Mükerrer) sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Katma Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliğinde Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Seri No: 48) ile yapılan değişikliklere göre, Katma Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliği'nin (III/B-3.) bölümünde yer alan indirimli vergi oranına tabi teslim ve hizmetlerde iade uygulaması ile ilgili sınır 2024 yılı için 90.800 TL olarak belirlenmiştir.

