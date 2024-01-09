Turkey:
2024 Yılı İçin İndirimli Orana Tabi İşlemlerden Kaynaklanan Kdv İadelerine İlişkin Sınır
30 Aralık 2023 tarihli ve 32415 (2. Mükerrer)
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye
Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Katma
Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliğinde
Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Seri
No: 48) ile yapılan değişikliklere göre, Katma
Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliği'nin (III/B-3.)
bölümünde yer alan indirimli vergi oranına tabi
teslim ve hizmetlerde iade uygulaması ile ilgili
sınır 2024 yılı için 90.800 TL olarak
belirlenmiştir.
Bilgilerinize sunulur.
