a. The amounts of fixed fees applicable for 2023 in accordance with the Fees Act numbered 492 have been increased by 50%, with the exception of the driving license fees. This implies that the amounts of following fees have been subject to a 50% increase:

All fixed judicial fees (including court fees, execution proceedings fees, bankruptcy proceedings fees, and trade registry fees),

All fixed notary fees,

All fixed land registry transaction fees,

All fixed concession and license fees,

All fixed patent and trademark fees.

This increase is effective as of July 8, 2023.

b. The VAT rate on goods and services has been raised from 8% and 18% to 10% and 20%, respectively. This increase is effective as of July 10, 2023.

