a. The amounts of fixed fees applicable for 2023 in accordance with the Fees Act numbered 492 have been increased by 50%, with the exception of the driving license fees. This implies that the amounts of following fees have been subject to a 50% increase:

  • All fixed judicial fees (including court fees, execution proceedings fees, bankruptcy proceedings fees, and trade registry fees),
  • All fixed notary fees,
  • All fixed land registry transaction fees,
  • All fixed concession and license fees,
  • All fixed patent and trademark fees.

This increase is effective as of July 8, 2023.

b. The VAT rate on goods and services has been raised from 8% and 18% to 10% and 20%, respectively. This increase is effective as of July 10, 2023.

