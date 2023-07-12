Turkey:
Numerous Government Fees And Taxes Increased With The Recently Published Presidential Decrees
12 July 2023
CBC Law Firm
a. The amounts of fixed fees applicable for 2023 in accordance
with the Fees Act numbered 492 have been increased by 50%, with the
exception of the driving license fees. This implies that the
amounts of following fees have been subject to a 50% increase:
- All fixed judicial fees (including court fees, execution
proceedings fees, bankruptcy proceedings fees, and trade registry
fees),
- All fixed notary fees,
- All fixed land registry transaction fees,
- All fixed concession and license fees,
- All fixed patent and trademark fees.
This increase is effective as of July 8, 2023.
b. The VAT rate on goods and services has been raised from 8%
and 18% to 10% and 20%, respectively. This increase is effective as
of July 10, 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
