ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Advantages Of Jersey / Guernsey Companies As UK ‘qualifying Asset Holding Companies' (QAHCs) Walkers On 1 April 2022, the UK introduced a new tax advantaged corporate structure, a "qualifying asset holding company" ("QAHC"), which benefits from a number of UK tax breaks.

Tax Advantages For Expats In Cyprus And Administrative Support Available From Dixcart Dixcart Group Limited Have you just landed in Cyprus or are you planning to relocate to Cyprus and benefit from the numerous tax benefits Cyprus has to offer?

Cyprus Crypto Tax - Increases In Wallet Gains. Are They Taxed? How? CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd The most common question asked by our clients with regards crypto tax is offcourse whether or not increases in the value of their coins are taxed in Cyprus.

UK Budget 2023 – Key Tax Measures Impacting Real Estate Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered the United Kingdom ("UK") Budget for 2023 on 15 March 2023.

A New Era In Taxation Of Capital Reduction Nazali Article 32/B titled "Taxation in Reduction" has been added to the Corporate Income Tax Code No. 5520, in line with Code No. 7420 on the Amendment of the Income Tax and Some Codes and Decree Codes published in the Official Gazette ...