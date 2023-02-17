ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

EU Reaches Preliminary Agreement On The Pillar 2 Directive: Large Multinational Groups Of Companies To Pay A Minimum Tax Rate WH Partners On the 12th of December 2022, European Member States came to a landmark agreement on the implementation of Pillar II.

New In 2023: Cross Border Divisions Of Companies KPMG Malta The EU Mobility Directive (EU 2019/2121), effective as from 31 January 2023 across all EU Member States now enables a company incorporated in one EU Member State to divide itself into one or more companies in another EU Member State or States.

Implementing DAC 7 In Luxembourg: Bill Laid Before Parliament Arendt & Medernach The bill contains several sections that complement and extend the existing domestic rules on tax transparency and exchange of information.

VAT Trends: What To Keep In Mind For 2023 (Video) Arendt & Medernach VAT continues to evolve and to bring complexities for taxpayers. Recent Luxembourg and EU case law, plus several proposals at EU Commission level show that VAT is far from simplification.

OECD Publishes The Pillar Two Model Rules On The Implementation Of 15% Global Minimum Tax Camilleri Preziosi Advocates On the 20th December 2021, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (the "OECD") issued a press release and published the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules (Pillar Two) (the "Rules")...