14 Şubat 2023 tarihli ve 32104 (Mükerrer) sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan 6790 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı Eki Karar  ile, 2007/13033 sayılı Bakanlar Kurulu Kararı'na eklenen Geçici 10'uncu madde uyarınca prefabrik yapı ile konteynerlerin, 6785 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile olağanüstü hal ilan edilen illerde kullanılmak üzere 31/12/2023 tarihine kadar (bu tarih dahil) afetzedeler ile Katma Değer Vergisi Kanununun 17 nci maddesinin 1 inci fıkrasında sayılan kurum ve kuruluşlara tesliminde (kurulum ve montaj işleri dahil) KDV oranı %1 olarak belirlenmiştir.

