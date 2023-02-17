Turkey:
Mal Ve Hizmetlere Uygulanacak Katma Değer Vergisi Oranlarinin Tespitine İlişkin Kararda Değişiklik
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
14 Şubat 2023 tarihli ve 32104 (Mükerrer)
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan 6790
sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı Eki Karar
ile, 2007/13033 sayılı Bakanlar Kurulu
Kararı'na eklenen Geçici 10'uncu madde
uyarınca prefabrik yapı ile
konteynerlerin, 6785 sayılı
Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı
ile olağanüstü hal ilan edilen illerde
kullanılmak üzere 31/12/2023 tarihine kadar
(bu tarih dahil) afetzedeler ile Katma Değer Vergisi Kanununun
17 nci maddesinin 1 inci fıkrasında sayılan kurum ve
kuruluşlara tesliminde (kurulum ve montaj işleri dahil)
KDV oranı %1 olarak belirlenmiştir.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
New In 2023: Cross Border Divisions Of Companies
KPMG Malta
The EU Mobility Directive (EU 2019/2121), effective as from 31 January 2023 across all EU Member States now enables a company incorporated in one EU Member State to divide itself into one or more companies in another EU Member State or States.
VAT Trends: What To Keep In Mind For 2023 (Video)
Arendt & Medernach
VAT continues to evolve and to bring complexities for taxpayers. Recent Luxembourg and EU case law, plus several proposals at EU Commission level show that VAT is far from simplification.
Ceasing To Be UK Tax Resident – Don't Get It Wrong!
Dixcart Group Limited
It is January 2023 and two people are sitting at the departure gate at Heathrow waiting for their (inevitably) delayed flight to the Bahamas. They start a conversation and talk about why...