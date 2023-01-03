Turkey:
2023 Yili Için Indirimli Orana Tabi Işlemlerden Kaynaklanan Kdv Iadelerine Ilişkin Sinir Ve Imalat Sanayiinde Kullanilmak Üzere Yapilan Yeni Makina Ve Teçhizat Teslimlerinde Istisna Süresi
30 Aralık 2022 tarihli ve 32059 (2. Mükerrer)
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye
Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Katma
Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliğinde
Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Seri
No: 44) ile yapılan değişikliklere göre,
-İmalat sanayiinde kullanılmak üzere yapılan
yeni makina ve teçhizat teslimlerinde istisna süresi
31/12/2024 tarihine kadar uzatılmış
bulunmaktadır.
-Katma Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliği'nin
(III/B-3.) bölümünde yer alan indirimli vergi
oranına tabi teslim ve hizmetlerde iade uygulaması ile
ilgili sınır 2023 yılı için 57.300 TL
olarak belirlenmiştir.
Bilgilerinize sunulur.
