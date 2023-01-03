30 Aralık 2022 tarihli ve 32059 (2. Mükerrer) sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Katma Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliğinde Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Seri No: 44) ile yapılan değişikliklere göre,

-İmalat sanayiinde kullanılmak üzere yapılan yeni makina ve teçhizat teslimlerinde istisna süresi 31/12/2024 tarihine kadar uzatılmış bulunmaktadır.

-Katma Değer Vergisi Genel Uygulama Tebliği'nin (III/B-3.) bölümünde yer alan indirimli vergi oranına tabi teslim ve hizmetlerde iade uygulaması ile ilgili sınır 2023 yılı için 57.300 TL olarak belirlenmiştir.

Bilgilerinize sunulur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.