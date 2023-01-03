ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Important Update Regarding UK Corporate Tax Changes Dixcart Group Limited During the Autumn of 2022, changes to UK corporate tax and personal tax regimes were subject to a number of amendments.

EU Agreement On Minimum Taxation (Pillar 2) Arendt & Medernach The new rules aim to tax the profits of large multinational and domestic groups with a combined annual turnover of at least EUR 750 million based on consolidated financial statements...

IRS Issues Final Regulations Extending Aca Information Reporting Deadlines, Clarifies Additional ACA Issues McDermott Will & Emery On December 15, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) finalized regulations regarding Information Reporting of Health Insurance Coverage and Other Issues Under Internal Revenue Code (Code)...

Payment/Revision Of Temporary Tax 2022 KPMG in Cyprus The payment of the second instalment of the temporary tax for the year 2022, as well as the revision of the temporary tax for the year 2022 which is due by December 31, 2022.

Automatic Exchange Of Tax Information DAC2 /CRS Clarifications For Correct Completion Of The XML File KPMG in Cyprus The term 'undocumented account' as defined in the relevant legislation on CRS refers only to pre-existing accounts.