Turkey:
Sanayi Sicil Belgesini Haiz Kdv Mükelleflerine Münhasiran İmalat Sanayiinde Kullanilmak Üzere Yapilan Yeni Makine Ve Teçhizat Teslimlerindeki Kdv İstisnasinin Uygulanma Süresi 31.12.2024'e Kadar Uzatilmiştir
21/12/2022 tarih ve 32050 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de
yayımlanan 6583 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı
Kararı ile, 3065 sayılı KDV Kanunu'nun
geçici 39'uncu maddesi uyarınca, sanayi sicil
belgesini haiz KDV mükelleflerine münhasıran imalat
sanayiinde kullanılmak üzere yapılan yeni makine ve
teçhizat teslimlerindeki KDV istisnasının
uygulanma süresi 31.12.2024 tarihine kadar
uzatılmıştır.
