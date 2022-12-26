21/12/2022 tarih ve 32050 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan 6583 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile, 3065 sayılı KDV Kanunu'nun geçici 39'uncu maddesi uyarınca, sanayi sicil belgesini haiz KDV mükelleflerine münhasıran imalat sanayiinde kullanılmak üzere yapılan yeni makine ve teçhizat teslimlerindeki KDV istisnasının uygulanma süresi 31.12.2024 tarihine kadar uzatılmıştır.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.