POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Jersey Decision: Mistake Or Conscious Risk Taking? Carey Olsen In a recent decision, the Royal Court has expressed reluctance to grant relief on the grounds of mistake in circumstances where, rather than a settlor being unaware of and therefore mistaken...

Tax Considerations - Moving To The UK Forsters LLP Individuals and families intending to relocate to the UK should ensure they undertake pre-arrival tax planning in advance of a move, so that their affairs are arranged as efficiently as possible for UK tax purposes.

The Taxation Of Non-Irish Resident Landlords – Revenue Manual Published William Fry Under the Finance Act 2021 (the Act), non-Irish resident corporate landlords are now subject to Irish corporation tax at the rate of 25% on rental income from Irish property.

Tax Reform In Poland – Summary Of The Changes Affecting Individuals Entering Into Force From 2022 MJH Moskwa, Jarmul, Haladyj i Wspolnicy sp.k. A tax reform in Poland (known as the Polish Deal) is becoming a fact. The act amending a number of tax acts was signed by the President on 16 November 2021, which completes the legislative process.

Corporate Tax – Cyprus 2022 Patrikios Pavlou & Associates Businesses in Cyprus generally adopt a corporate form. The most common type of corporate form is that of a private (or public) limited liability company with shares.