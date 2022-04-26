All of the assessed tax, delay interest and late payment interest

Half of the imposed tax loss penalty and late payment interest pertaining to it

If the indicated amounts are paid during the prosecution stage and before the decision is rendered, one-third of the prison sentence to be imposed will be written off.

The abovementioned repentance provisions would also apply to the cases in the investigation and prosecution stage at the date when Law No. 7934 was published. In that case, the amounts should be paid until the decision is rendered.

ii. If no tax is assessed or a tax-related penalty is imposed, the prison sentence to be imposed would be written off by half.

iii.Those who are sentenced and at the execution stage can benefit from the repentance provisions if they pay all of the assessed tax, delay interest and late payment interest, together with the half of the imposed tax loss penalty and late payment interest pertaining to it. The payment should be made within one year following the entry into effect of Law No. 7394 (i.e., until 14 April 2023). In that case, the prison sentence would be decreased by half.

iv.The cases that were at the first or final appellate stage when Law No. 7394 was published should be reversed if they require favorable consideration due to the amendments made by Law No. 7394.

For the application of the repentance provisions, which rely on the taxpayers' discretion to be availed of, no lawsuit should be filed for the assessed taxes and penalties. If a lawsuit was filed, the lawsuit should be withdrawn. In addition, no appellate application should be made; if an appellate application was made, this application should be withdrawn.