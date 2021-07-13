Turkey:
The Deadline Of Income Tax & Social Security Declaration Is Postponed
Turkish
Revenue Administration has published a Circular
numbered 136 and dated 08.07.2021.
Per the Circular;
The submission deadline of VAT, Stamp Tax and Income Tax &
Social Security Premium declarations has been postponed
to Friday July 30, 2021, COB.
"Form Ba" and "Form Bs" documents for 2021
June period can be submitted until Friday Aug 6, 2021,
COB.
The electronic bookings signatures can be completed
until Friday Aug 6, 2021, COB.
You can view the Circular from here.
(In Turkish).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
