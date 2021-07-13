Turkish Revenue Administration has published a Circular numbered 136 and dated 08.07.2021.

Per the Circular;

The submission deadline of VAT, Stamp Tax and Income Tax & Social Security Premium declarations has been postponed to Friday July 30, 2021, COB.

"Form Ba" and "Form Bs" documents for 2021 June period can be submitted until Friday Aug 6, 2021, COB.

The electronic bookings signatures can be completed until Friday Aug 6, 2021, COB.