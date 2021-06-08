With Presidential Decree No. 2812 published in the Official Gazette dated 31.07.2020 and numbered 31202, VAT rates have been amended in some service sectors.

With Presidential Decree No. 3318, the date of 31.12.2020 has been amended as 31.05.2021 in the 6th provisional article.

With Presidential Decree published on the Official Gazette No. 31499 on 02.06.2021; the date of 31.05.2021 is amended as 31.07.2021 in the 6th provisional article of the Decision on Determination of Value Added Tax Rates to be Applied for Goods and Services.

Accordingly,

VAT rates applicable to some Goods and Services have been decreased from 18% to 8% ,

, VAT rates applicable to some Goods and Services have been decreased from 8% to 1% until 31.07.2021.

VAT rates to be applicable until 31.07.2021 for the following goods and services have been decreased from 18% to 8%;