24 June 2024

The Enforcement Date Of The Regulation On Partial Payment In The Private Pension System Has Been Postponed

The enforcement date of the Regulation on Partial Payment in the Private Pension System ("Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette dated 26 September 2023 and numbered 32321, was set as six months after the publication date.

With the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Partial Payment in the Private Pension System ("Amending Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette dated 21 March 2024 and numbered 32496, the enforcement date of the Regulation has been determined as 1 July 2024.

The full text of the Amending Regulation can be accessed via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Originally published 17 April 2024

İpek Ünlü Tık
Kaan Başer
