A new regulation with regards to the employee withdrawals from the automatic private pension plans made by the employers has been published in Official Gazette numbered 31704 and dated 29.12.2021

With that new regulation, the employees who withdraw from the automatic private pension plan, would not need to be re-enrolled again after 3 years. The aforementioned rule has been abolished.

Originally Published 29 December 2021

