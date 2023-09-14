With the regulation published in the Official Gazette on September 12, 2023, changes have been made to the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market. As per the published amendments, the energy previously contributed to the Renewable Energy Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) as gratuitous contribution, produced in accordance with the criteria specified, will now be considered within the scope of YEKDEM.

According to the amendment in Article 26, Paragraph 15 of the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market, producers who utilize all the energy they generate from renewable energy sources for their own consumption will be eligible to have the surplus energy produced at different measurement points from renewable energy sources, provided they establish additional production facilities for their own needs. If the energy production facility for self-consumption is operational and surplus energy is supplied to the grid from another facility, the surplus energy supplied to the grid will be considered within the scope of YEKDEM in accordance with the relevant regulations through monthly settlement.

This change will come into effect as of October 1, 2023. To take advantage of this regulation, investors must produce the energy they will consume from renewable sources, establish additional renewable energy production facilities at different measurement points, and generate excess energy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.