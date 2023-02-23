ARTICLE

European Union: The Dutch Government Is Making €8 Billion Available For SDE++-Scheme

The Incentive Scheme for Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition (SDE++) for this year will be opened from 6 June 2023. The Dutch government supports sustainable (energy) projects with the SDE++ scheme. An opening budget of €8 billion has been made available for 2023. This is expected to save 4 megatons of CO2 by 2030.

Adjustments

A number of adjustments have been made to the Sustainable Energy and Climate Transition Incentive Scheme. The following adjustments are in order:

This year will be the first time that 'fences' will be introduced in the SDE++ scheme. With a fence around part of the budget, a minimum amount is reserved for a specific category.

The maximum subsidy within the fences has also been increased from €300 to €400 per tonne of CO2.

The fences consist of three categories: Low-temperature heat (such as solar and aquathermal energy), High-temperature heat (such as ultra-deep geothermal energy and electric boilers) and Molecules (such as green gas and renewable fuels).

€ 750 million has been reserved for all three categories.

In addition to the sun, wind, geothermal and aquathermal energy, electric boilers, hydrogen and CCS, the air-to-water heat pump, which uses heat from the outside air to heat water, will be added for the first time for companies and organisations.

The ceiling for renewable electricity and CCS lapses, because this is no longer necessary with the arrival of the fences.

The ceiling for renewable electricity will disappear from the SDE scheme, so that the production of solar and wind energy can grow in line with the expected demand for sustainable electricity.

Opening rounds

The SDE scheme works with opening rounds. The opening rounds for SDE++ 2023 are as follows:

Opening rounds SDE++ 2023 Phase boundaries €/tonne CO₂ 6 June 2023 90 12 June 2023 180 19 June 2023 240 26 June 2023 300 3 Juny 2023 400

