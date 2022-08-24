ARTICLE

Turkey: Advising RES Participations SAS And RES Anatolia Holding In The Sale Of 100% Of Their Shares In Galatya Enerji Üretim

We are proud to announce that Pekin Bayar Mizrahi advised RES Participations SAS, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, and its Turkish subsidiary RES Anatolia Holding A.Ş, in the sale of 100% of their shares in Galatya Enerji Üretim A.Ş. to Berges Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. The deal was led by our corporate and M&A partner Ferhat Pekin and senior associate Galya Kohen Benbanaste.

