Turkey:
Advising RES Participations SAS And RES Anatolia Holding In The Sale Of 100% Of Their Shares In Galatya Enerji Üretim
24 August 2022
Pekin Bayar Mizrahi
We are proud to announce that Pekin Bayar Mizrahi advised RES
Participations SAS, the world's largest independent renewable
energy company, and its Turkish subsidiary RES Anatolia Holding
A.Ş, in the sale of 100% of their shares in Galatya Enerji
Üretim A.Ş. to Berges Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. The
deal was led by our corporate and M&A partner Ferhat Pekin and
senior associate Galya Kohen Benbanaste.
