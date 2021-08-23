ARTICLE

With its decision published in the Official Gazette dated 19 August 2021 and numbered 31573, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has extended the application period for licensed electricity generation plants that will benefit from the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) for next year from 31 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.

YEKDEM is a scheme to incentivize renewable energy production under the Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Resources for Electricity Generation. Renewable energy plants such as wind, hydropower, geothermal, solar and biomass can qualify for feed-in tariffs. In order to receive YEKDEM support from the government, electricity generation license holders must have obtained a Renewable Energy Resource (RES) Certificate from EMRA. YEKDEM sets the minimum price application and guaranteed purchase of electricity generated based on a fixed price for ten years.

Before the amendment, investors who wanted to receive YEKDEM support could apply until 31 October 2021. As a result of this change, applications will continue until 30 November 2021 and the list of electricity generation plants that will benefit from YEKDEM will be announced on 31 December 2021.

Additionally, Article 6 of the Regulation on Certification and Support of Renewable Energy Sources has been amended. The article regulates objections to YEKDEM registration applications and the finalization of objections. Following the evaluation of complete and duly submitted applications, the preliminary RES List was to be announced on EMRA's website within the first ten days of November. With the amendment, the list will now be announced within the first ten days of December. The applications announced in the preliminary RES lists may be objected to in writing by the relevant electricity generation license holders in order to correct the information subject to the announcement and by third parties due to violation of personal rights within five days.

Before 1 July 2021, generation plants that applied to YEKDEM were provided with dollar-based support. Plants applying after 1 July 2021 will be supported with Turkish lira under a new tariff. Accordingly, a purchase guarantee is provided for 40 cents per kilowatt-hour generation for hydroelectric power plants, 32 cents for wind and solar power plants, and 54 cents per kilowatt-hour for geothermal power plants.

