ARTICLE

Turkey: Changes To Regulation On Unlicensed Generation Of Electricity For Market

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Regulation Modifying the Regulation on Unlicensed Generation of Electricity (the "Amendment Regulation"), published in Official Gazette numbered 31479, and effective 9 May 2021, modifies and supersedes its regulatory predecessor, in relevant part, as follows:

Electricity producers not directly transmitting or distributing power to market, or which generate power from renewable sources are, subject to agreements in force, exempt from licensing requirements.

Electricity distributors intending to purchase power from an unlicensed producer must commence purchasing not later than the date on which the producer commences production.

The acceptance period for power production facilities is between 1 and 3 years depending on the generation source.

If in a given month, after applying offsets, a surplus of power was produced, then the distributor is liable to the producer therefor.

With respect to unlicensed power producers operational after 30 June 2021, feed-in tariffs, pricing updates, and implementation of additional or modified requirements shall be determined by the President.

The Amendment Regulation is available at this link . (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.