Turkey: Changes To Regulation On Electricity Market Licensing

The Regulation Modifying Regulation on Electricity Market Licensing ("Amendment Regulation") published in Official Gazette numbered 31479, and effective 9 May 2021, modifies and supersedes its regulatory predecessor, in relevant part, as follows:

Renewable power generation facilities, subject to their system connection agreements, are exempt from licensing requirements.

Legal entities wishing to install storage facilities at their sites must include a request for same in their preliminary license applications to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (the "Authority").

For pyrolytic oil and pyrolytic gas fuelled power plants, the preliminary license application must as a condition to approval stipulate that such fuel will be produced at the facility under consideration and that no other fuel will be used to generate power.

The Authority will determine the total power of extant units and units to be installed based upon the ratio of renewable to non-renewable generating fuel.

Provisions regulating establishment of combined production facilities and supplementary generation facilities in geothermal production facilities and coal-fired production facilities are abolished.

Applications, dated as of or after the effective date of the Amendment Regulation, for multi-source power generation facilities will be evaluated by the Authority with reference to the Amendment Regulation.

The Amendment Regulation is available at this link . (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

