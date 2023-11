ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Turkey

Privacy Authority Fines An Insurance Agency For Non-Compliant Management Of Company Email Accounts Macchi di Cellere Gangemi The Italian Data Protection Authority recently fined an insurance agency for not having acted properly in in managing the email accounts of two former employees...

Data Science Risk (Podcast) WTW In this episode, Kartina Tahir Thomson and Pardeep Bassi talk about the risks and challenges an insurer faces when embedding data science into their organisation.

UK Car Insurance Prices Hit New Record As Claim Costs Surge WTW The average price paid for comprehensive car insurance continued its upward trend, after soaring by a record 58% (£338) during the last 12 months. UK motorists are now paying £924 on average...

Handelsbanken Move Into Olympus House Wright Hassall Handelsbanken is the second company to sign a deal with Wright Hassall at Olympus House following Towergate Insurance Brokers in 2020.

Decoding The Complexity Of Fire And Property Damage Insurance In Germany TMF Group BV In Germany, there is a complicated tax regime concerning Fire and Property Damage insurance.