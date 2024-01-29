At the beginning of each year, the minimum wage, severance payments and administrative fines prescribed by the Labour Act are revised. This article provides an overview of the 2024 changes, which came into effect on 1 January 2024.

Minimum wage

In 2023 the monthly minimum wage rate was 10.008.00 Turkish liras (gross), which was increased to 13,414.50 Turkish liras (gross) as of 1 July 2023. As of 1 January 2024, this has increased to 20.002.50 Turkish liras (gross). In this regard, the net minimum wage shall apply as 17.002,12 Turkish Liras between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2024.

The minimum wage applies to all employees, regardless of age, industry and experience. The only exception concerns employees who work in underground coal and lignite mines, where the minimum wage must equal at least twice the regular rate.

Severance payments

Subject to several conditions, employees are entitled to a severance payment of one month's salary for each year of service if they are dismissed. The government has determined a ceiling for such payments on a six-month basis. From 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024, the maximum severance payment has increased from 23.489.83 Turkish lira (gross) to 35.058.58 Turkish lira (gross). The next adjustment to the maximum severance payment will be made on 1 July 2024.

Administrative fines

Several administrative fines are regulated under the Labour Act, including fines for a failure to:

ensure the equal treatment of employees;

pay the minimum wage;

hire disabled persons; and

follow collective redundancy procedures.

Administrative fines are also revised once a year. Compared with 2023, the rate of administrative fines in 2024 has increased by 58.46%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.