Many foreign nationals looking for investment opportunities abroad want to move and settle in Turkey. Many advantages make Turkish citizenship an attractive option.

In this blog post – we take a closer look at the benefits of obtaining Turkish citizenship.

1. Global Mobility

With a Turkey passport – You can travel visa-free to about 118 countries, including Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Brazil, and most Caribbean countries. This global mobility is one of the major reasons for investors to move and settle in Turkey. With the guidance of a seasoned Turkish citizenship lawyer. Your dream of acquiring Turkish Citizenship can become a reality.

2. Diverse Investment Opportunities

Turkey offers diverse investment opportunities across real estate, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, technology, education, and more. Alongside the diverse investment opportunities, government incentives and strategic location make the investment environment favorable in Turkey for both domestic and foreign investors.

3. Education Rights

The Ministry of National Education offers 12 years of compulsory education for all children. Also, the enrollment fee for public universities in the nation is very low and the level of education is good. Additionally, students are offered discounts on transportation and various entertainment.

4. Growing Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Turkey is a particularly profitable option. The demand for property makes – both short-term and long-term investments very profitable. With the guidance of property lawyers in Turkey, you can secure an investment in the growing real estate market of the nation and obtain Turkish Citizenship by investment.

5. Health Rights

Citizens get basic coverage of Turkey's Universal Healthcare insurance. This includes primary care, surgeries, and treatment for work-related injuries. The country has also emerged as a popular medical tourist destination. Also, the citizens can obtain free medical care for all family members without any insurance or subscription.

6. Family Benefits

If you obtain Turkish citizenship by investment, you get many added benefits. The investor's close family members (Spouse and children under 18 years of age) are also granted citizenship. Additionally, the applicant's children over 18 years old can obtain residence permits.

7. Political Stability

Turkey has a history of peaceful power transactions marked by regular elections. This contributes to the political stability of the country.

8. Tax Benefits

To encourage investment and economic growth Turkey offers a range of tax benefits. These incentives include tax advantages in free trade zones – R&D support, VAT exemptions in various sectors, and regional investment incentives.

9. Dual Citizenship

Turkey allows dual citizenship which allows investors, business moguls, and retirees. Like an excellent opportunity to unlock all the wonders this nation has to offer. Under this program, investors are granted all the rights in four to six months. It also investors to keep their original citizenship while embracing the benefits of Turkish nationality.

There are three options for applicants to acquire Turkish citizenship by investment

Real estate investments of $400,000 with flexibility in property type and location

Capital transfer of $500,000 in a Turkish bank account, fund, or government bonds.

Start a business and create a minimum of 50 local jobs in Turkey.

Conclusion:

There are many benefits to obtaining Turkish citizenship. From real estate investment opportunities to global mobility, family benefits, and health benefits. With all the benefits it is not surprising. Nationals of developed countries are also interested in obtaining Turkish citizenship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.